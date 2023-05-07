Strong storms could be upon us

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had our first gloomy day in a while on Saturday with some light rain here and there.

Highs were close to the 80s and on-top of the warmth humidity was on the rise as well. Dew points nearing the 60s causing the warmer air to feel somewhat sticky. That stickiness is only going to grow as we get further into tomorrow, you’ll really be able to feel like you’re wearing it on your skin.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to reach the stateline later tonight, but mainly before three in the morning. Winds will also increase, causing some gustiness between 20 and 30 mph.

Most of the day on Sunday will be dry and clear, leaving so great openings for people to take advantage of the sunny skies and 80s weather. If you need to mow the lawn or want to walk alongside the river front, Sunday will be the day to do just that!

As Sunday night grows nearer though, showers and thunderstorms will roll in, but mainly after one in the morning. An inch of rain could be likely. A lot of activity is occurring to the west in Iowa, so how severe that storm becomes will determine how hard we could be hit in the region.

Once the rain begins Sunday night it will continue overnight into Monday where isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. This could all begin a little before four in the morning but will continue until the early afternoon.

The rest of Monday will be dry and clear, with a couple showers to be scattered throughout. After Monday, clear and sunny skies with consistently warm temperatures will stay in the region.

