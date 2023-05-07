Omar Osman speaks at Business Summit Exp in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state’s most powerful man in transportation made the drive to the stateline this Saturday as the featured guest of the Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce.

The Black Chamber started in July of 2021 with the mission of economically empowering and sustaining communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activities. Today’s Business Summit Expo, guests could meet and network with various local businesses. Illinois Transportation secretary, Omar Osman, was at the event.

Osman says Ilinois is a national leader in infrastructure improvements, freights and virtually all modes of transportation, and the African American community is a big part of that success.

“The Black Chamber of Commerce and other diverse groups play a central role in our mission of diversifying and having everybody, and I mean everybody participate in the upgrades we are undertaking right now,” said Osman.

