Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault...
Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show
Photo of Brian Kitzman, 38, who was arrested on child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested on child pornography charges
Heavy rain enters the stateline getting a bit stormy
Strong storms could be upon us
Photo of the dust storm accident
Five victims identified from I-55 dust storm crash

Latest News

Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial