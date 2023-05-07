Freeport Art Museum hosts 19th annual exhibition event

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s one of the most established art exhibitions in the Midwest and it takes place in the Pretzel City.

The Freeport Art Museum hosts its 19th annual Regional Juried Exhibition. More than 230 submissions from more than 60 emerging and established artists from six states, for this years show.

With guest juror Joshua Johnson of the Figgie Art Museum in Davenport, Iowa serving as the guest juror. Selecting the works for inclusion in the show as well as special recognition.

“Freeport Illinois and the Northwest corner of Illinois is considered something like a flyover area. So this show does a lot towards having a lot of attention come into the area to look at the art, the fantastic, amazing art that is created from artists living all around us,” said Jessica Modica, the executive director at the Freeport Art Museum.

