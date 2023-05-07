Dauphin’s walk-off for Stillman Valley ends Hononegah’s 16-game win streak

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah’s incredible 16-game win streak came to an end Saturday as they lost a thriller to Stillman Valley 10-9.

How it happened:

Aislynn Palmer hit an RBI single to left field in the top of the 1st inning to make it 1-0 Hononegah. Three passed balls behind home plate allowed Ellie Larson to score from first in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at one.

Natalie Kinney drove in two more runs for the Indians with a double to center in the top of the 3rd. Briella Sendelle doubled to center in the 4th to make it 4-1 Hononegah.

Cardinals responded in the bottom of the 4th as Maddie Smith grounded a double that just reached the grass in left center to make it a two-run game.

Kinney made it 5-2 Hononegah in the 5th with an RBI single. Then a fielder’s choice increased Hononegah’s lead to four runs.

Stillman Valley’s bats made it a 6-5 game in the bottom of the 5th: Elizabeth Hendeson lines and RBI single to center field that makes its way to the netting. Then Ellie Bussan drive in two more runs to trim the Indians’ lead to one.

Joscelyn Bennett drew a walk for Hononegah on a passed ball in the top of the 6th and the runner from third base crossed the plate as a result. Hononegah led 7-5. Later, Aislynn Palmer drove in a pair of runs on a double to left field to make it a 9-5 lead for the Indians.

Larson added two runs for Stillman Valley in the bottom of the 6th on a double to left center field. Hendeson also doubled near the same place to score Larson, which trimmed the deficit to just one run.

Last chance for the Cardinals in the bottom of the 7th inning: Bussan lined one to right and the throw to home wasn’t in time as Kaelyn Williams scored from second base. The game is tied at nine. Macy Dauphin and walked it off for Stillman Valley as she zipped a pitch down the third base line. Cardinals win 10-9.

“It was just motivation. I went up the past couple at bats and I didn’t do the greatest. Going up there I knew my team was behind me I just wanted to get a good hit for my team,” says Dauphin. “It feels really good to win against them. Our team is coming together everyday.”

Hononegah and Stillman Valley were two of the three teams competing in the round robin invitational at Swanson Park in Roscoe Saturday morning. Hononegah won its first game against Burlington Central 14-4 to start the day. Stillman Valley fell to Burlington Central 8-4 before taking the field against Hononegah in back-to-back games.

