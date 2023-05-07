Cars and Coffee back for it’s fifth year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s like a Netflix series without Jerry Seinfeld, Cars and Coffee, Rockford debuted it’s fifth season today in the RPS 205 District office parking lot.

Cars and Coffee allows gerheads and java junkies to come together to enjoy some coffee from Katies cup and look at cars from the Illinois and Wisconsin Camaro Clubs among other groups. The blue OX monster truck also made an appearance.

This delicious get-together is held the first Saturday of the month through October, so if you missed it today you have another chance to be apart of it in June!

“The weather’s a little down today, but that’s all right. We’ve got 200 cars here still. They’re still coming in and we’re here raising money for Katie’s Cup like we do every year,” said Curt Kellermann, the Cars and Coffee Rockford coordinator, “Check out the cars and have a cup of coffee or a donut. Have some fun. It’s free.”

