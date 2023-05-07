Byron pastor blesses motorcycles on Saturday

Northern Illinois, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past 10 years, a local pastor spends time helping religious motorcyclists feel safer and protected while riding.

Motorcyclists from across the stateline spend Saturday morning in the parking lot of The Rack on 72 Restaurant in Stillman Valley waiting their turn to receive a blessing and personal prayer before their next adventure.

“I pray for this man, I pray for his travels that they will be safe,” said Byron’s Beacon Hill Assembly of God Pastor Gary Cortese.

A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE)’s Thunder Rock Chapter partners with pastor Cortese for a Blessings of the Bikes event. Each person in attendance receives a prayer for safety and protection.

“Most of the time he does one at a time,” said ABATE Thunder Rock event coordinator Joe Roth. “Everybody likes for their (bikes) to be blessed individually, it makes it more personal.”

Roth says when he approached Pastor Cortese 10 years ago with the idea to do this event, he was fully on board.

“We’re doing it every year,” Roth said. “As long as Pastor Gary is around and I’m around, we’ll be doing it together.”

Pastor Cortese says he loves being involved in this because it brings people together.

“We’re connecting with people through relationships,” Pastor Cortese said. “Everybody needs prayer, everybody wants encouragement.”

ABATE Thunder Rock vice president Terry Weil says this Blessings of the Bikes event is so important because of the close encounters he’s had with cars.

“A lady in a car was going to merge over behind this truck I was behind, and she didn’t realize, I was in her blind spot I guess, and she almost ran me over, but I hit the brakes,” Weill said. “I saw what she was going to do thank God.”

Weil says he’s been to other Blessings of the Bikes events outside of the Thunder Rock Chapter but he was blown away by Cortese.

“The ones I went to before he just did them all at one time,” Weill said. “He did them individually, I was impressed and appreciative.”

Pastor Cortese says people who ride motorcycles and those who don’t all share the same goal, which is to make it to our destination alive.

All ABATE chapters throughout Illinois will be doing their Freedom Rally to Springfield Sunday to advocate for more protection and rights for motorcyclists to try to decrease the number of motorcycle accidents.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.