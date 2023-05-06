Janesville Craig High School coach arrested on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A long time coach at Janesville Craig High School is facing several child pornography charges after the schools resource officer was notified Friday of a personal recording device located in one of the girls locker room, according to Janesville police.

Department leaders say the investigation led police to a home on South Lexington drive in Janesville. Following the search warrant police made an arrest.

Brian Kitzman, 38, whose a resident of Janesville faces charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity, according to a letter sent to Craig High School families by the principal.

The letter states Kitzman is an assistant cross county and track and field coach, but is not employed in any other capacity with the school. According to Kitzmans Facebook page hes been coaching at Craig for 10 years.

Janesville police and district staff plan to host a news conference on the arrest Monday afternoon.

