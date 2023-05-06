Five victims identified from I-55 dust storm crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have released the names of six of the seven victims from Monday’s 72-vehicle dust storm induced crash on I-55 south of Springfield.

A total of 37 people were sent to the hospital in the crash, but the only name released prior to today of a fatal victim was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

According to Illinois State Police, five of the other victims who died in Mondays crash were, Jospeh, 73, and Donna Bates, 71, from Crystal Lake, Earl Legrand, 64, from Florissant, Missouri, and Michael, 55, and Amy Zinchuk, 54, from Champaign.

ISP say they are working closely with the Montgomery County coroner’s office to identify the final victim of the crash.

