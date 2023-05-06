Five victims identified from I-55 dust storm crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have released the names of six of the seven victims from Monday’s 72-vehicle dust storm induced crash on I-55 south of Springfield.

A total of 37 people were sent to the hospital in the crash, but the only name released prior to today of a fatal victim was Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

According to Illinois State Police, five of the other victims who died in Mondays crash were, Jospeh, 73, and Donna Bates, 71, from Crystal Lake, Earl Legrand, 64, from Florissant, Missouri, and Michael, 55, and Amy Zinchuk, 54, from Champaign.

ISP say they are working closely with the Montgomery County coroner’s office to identify the final victim of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
Police: one dead after Mulford Road crash in Rockford
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
Kennicker received 32 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge.
Third man sentenced for murder of Rockford rapper
Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault...
Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show

Latest News

Photo of Brian Kitzman, 38, who was arrested on child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested on child pornography charges
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 05/05/2023
Kayleigh's Friday forecast - 05/05/2023
On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault...
Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show
On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault...
Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show