Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent temporary reinstatement of Illinois’ assault weapons ban is expected to generate a lot of talk and some controversy at a gun show this weekend at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds.

Each year the Pecatonica gun show usually sees dozens of vendors fill up about 200 tables with weapons. Collectors can find everything from antiques to the latest models, but not this year.

On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault weapons ban into effect until a higher court can look at it. Judge Frank Easterbrook’s decision flips a ruling by a u-s district judge in southern Illinois which blocked enforcement of the weapons ban.

Many of the gun show’s potential vendors say the ruling violates our right to bear arms and leaves their businesses in limbo, so some backed out of the event.

“This basically has put everybody on edge,” says event organizer Marvin Kraus. “Some of the guys got inventory to get rid of some of them don’t know if they can even put it out this weekend.”

Some attendees say the ban makes them question what they can buy. One Iowa vendor planned to raffle off a rifle but when he got here, he was told he couldn’t display the gun. The vendor says had he known earlier they couldn’t display the gun, he wouldn’t have made the trip.

“You can’t take and hold good people accountable for a few bad people. I think it’s sad for Illinois people and I think it’s wrong.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he’s pleased with Thursday’s ruling, adding that “The decision means that the protect Illinois communities act remains in effect throughout Illinois. We continue to be committed to defending the law’s constitutionality in court.”

23 News did reach out to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and State’s Attorney J. Hanley for comment we did not hear back from either as of Friday evening.

There is no specific timeline on when a final decision could be made on the law’s constitutionality as this issue could make it to the U.S Supreme Court.

