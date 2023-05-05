Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified

By Laura Neuzil
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the woman killed in a two-car crash on Mulford Road Thursday is released as Rockford police try to figure out what caused the collision.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Veronica Cortez.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. May 4 in the 1900 block of N. Mulford Road. Investigators say Cortez was driving when she crashed into another vehicle. Cortez was taken to a nearby hospital where she died a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle, an 80-year-old man, is in critical condition, according to Rockford police.

The crash shut down traffic in the area for several hours Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
Police: one dead after Mulford Road crash in Rockford
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
Travis Carroll says his wish came true after winning a roof giveaway and says it's because his...
Rockton man credits winning free roof to his guardian angel

Latest News

Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
Local realtor says less than 200 homes are for sale in the area.
Rockford Region housing inventory hits new low
Investigators say the apartment was empty and under renovation at the time of the fire. It is...
$20K in damages estimated in Rockford apartment
Bryce Thomasson, 25, of Davis Junction, was charged in 2021 with two counts of predatory...
Davis Junction man sentenced in 2021 child sexual assault case