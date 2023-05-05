Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the woman killed in a two-car crash on Mulford Road Thursday is released as Rockford police try to figure out what caused the collision.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Veronica Cortez.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. May 4 in the 1900 block of N. Mulford Road. Investigators say Cortez was driving when she crashed into another vehicle. Cortez was taken to a nearby hospital where she died a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle, an 80-year-old man, is in critical condition, according to Rockford police.

The crash shut down traffic in the area for several hours Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.