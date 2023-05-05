Third man sentenced for murder of Rockford rapper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man is sentenced this week in the May 2019 killing of William Pickering, a rapper who went by the names “EBE Bandz” and “Billy Da Kid.”

Colton Kennicker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and obstructing justice in September 2022.

Investigators say Kennicker, William Arzate and Dakota Graff beat Pickering in a home with baseball bats, drove his body to a field and set it on fire.

Pickering’s body was found on June 20, 2019, almost a month after his murder.

Arzate was sentenced to life in prison and Graff was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

