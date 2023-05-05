Temperatures stay warm while rain rolls in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Well most of us we’re walking on sunshine today with our picture perfect weather.

Keep those umbrellas and rain jackets on the sidelines though as we are tracking some wet activity to reach the region in the days to come. We saw high’s in the 70s with winds staying fairly breezy.

With temperatures staying warm and the sun out, many residents were out enjoying their lunch or taking a walk soaking up the sun. The rest of Thursday night will remain mild and clear, not much happening in the weather department for today.

Friday will rise in temperatures, getting close to the 80s. A few clouds are set to make an appearance but that sun will not be stolen from us for long. Breaks in the clouds will keep the day on the sunny side. Around 11 p.m. Friday, we could start to see some light rain showers reach the area but only last overnight into Saturday until three in the morning.

After that rain has said it’s goodbyes, the sun makes a reappearance and doesn’t leave our sight until nighttime. At 10 p.m. more rain activity will enter our area, although this rain will be a bit heavier and last overnight until the early hours of Sunday.

At about six in the morning is when the heavy rain will part ways and make room for that sunshine. During the day Sunday, dry conditions and 80 degrees will remain in affect until the evening when a storm will move on in. Lasting overnight into Monday, we should expect to see a thunderstorm for the stateline.

