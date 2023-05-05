Roscoe man found guilty in 2020 child sex abuse case

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Roscoe man is scheduled to be sentenced in July for the sexual abuse and assault of three girls in Winnebago County.

Lamarr Wooden, 42, could face more than 20 years in prison and must serve 85 percent of it. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

A Winnebago County judge found him guilty following a bench trial on May 2. The abuse happened in Roscoe and South Beloit over the course of a year.

Wooden’s next court date is July 14 with sentencing set for July 24.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
One dead, one hospitalized after Rockford car crash, police say
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
Travis Carroll says his wish came true after winning a roof giveaway and says it's because his...
Rockton man credits winning free roof to his guardian angel

Latest News

Kennicker received 32 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge.
Third man sentenced for murder of Rockford rapper
More than three dozen people attend Thursday’s meeting designed for fifth ward residents to...
Resource blitz for fifth ward residents in Rockford
Resource blitz for fifth ward residents in Rockford
Resource blitz for fifth ward residents in Rockford
2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
One dead, one hospitalized after Rockford car crash, police say