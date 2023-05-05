Roscoe man found guilty in 2020 child sex abuse case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Roscoe man is scheduled to be sentenced in July for the sexual abuse and assault of three girls in Winnebago County.

Lamarr Wooden, 42, could face more than 20 years in prison and must serve 85 percent of it. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

A Winnebago County judge found him guilty following a bench trial on May 2. The abuse happened in Roscoe and South Beloit over the course of a year.

Wooden’s next court date is July 14 with sentencing set for July 24.

