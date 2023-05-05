Resource blitz for fifth ward residents in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It wasn’t your typical meeting in the fifth ward Thursday evening as residents meet with city representatives in what they call a “Resource Blitz.”

More than three dozen people attend Thursday’s meeting designed for fifth ward residents to learn more about resources available to them they wouldn’t otherwise know about.

Alderperson Gabrielle Torina usually hosts quarterly meetings in the fifth ward to talk with residents but she says Thursday’s meeting comes with a twist.

“There will be a lot of resources for residents here,” says Torina. “We’re sort of establishing a new culture and people want to feel more connected to their elected officials. They want to feel more like they have a voice.”

A resource blitz with more than a handful of vendors from throughout Rockford.

“I need my house siding. So I know what to do when to do it and how to do it because of the information that she gives us,” says resident Clarice Posley.

People like Clarice Posley rely on events like this. Without them she says she wouldn’t know what resources are available to her.

“That’s why it’s so important to have these types of things for the older ones. You’ve got the older ones for widsom you’ve got the young running and doing things we can’t do,” says Posley.

ComEd attended the event to help residents like Clarice learn about what services and resources it provides.

“It’s really good when we have a one stop shop so people come in and find out what ComEd can do for them. We’re a very community active company. We believe in reaching out and making sure that everybody’s power stays on,” says ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp.

Mayor Tom McNamara says this is just one way the city can serve its residents.

“We want to take down every single barrier there is to make sure that residents can get the resources and the services that they need and deserve,” says McNamara.

The event was held at the Jenkins resource center on Michigan Ave. which also happens to be the office for Alderperson Gabrielle Torina. She’s the first alderperson to have a physical office.

Another resource available is the community action partnership. They will host an information session to help people pay their utility bills.

