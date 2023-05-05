Rain tonight with more to follow

Heavy rain to begin in the area.
Heavy rain to begin in the area.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday has been another day of beautiful skies and a major rise in temperatures too as mother nature gears up to cool us down.

Todays highs almost reached the 80s and winds ramped up with gusts around 15mph. Conditions today have been fairly dry and as we make our way into the weekend they could increase in dryness.

Rain activity will be light around 10 p.m. but that will only last for a couple of hours. The remainder of Saturday’s early morning and during the day will be dry and cloudy. No more rain throughout the day until later into the night when we will get hit fairly hard around 11 p.m.

Saturday night overnight into Sunday’s rain will not only ramp up in strong winds, up to 30 mph gusts, but also a minor storm. This rain will last until around six in the morning on Sunday leaving us high and dry.

With highs set to be almost in the 90s, Sunday will be our hottest day of the month and a sunny one since no rain with be raining on our parade for the day. As we get into Sunday night though, the rain comes right on back around 10 p.m. This rain will not only have strong winds but also be fairly heavy down pours for the better part of the night into Monday.

Luckily, the rest of Monday will be dry and sunny without anymore chances of rain.

