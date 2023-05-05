New nonprofit celebrates Rockford-area natives, region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new nonprofit designed to celebrate the accomplishments of noted Rockford-area residents will holds its inaugural gala this summer.

The Founders Commission will launch its Diamond Series of events on June 15 inside Emery Air’s north hangar at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The program will include a keynote speech by Michael Andrews, an Auburn High School graduate and current Top Gun instructor in the United States Navy.

“When we started to wrap our heads around what a first-year event concept could look like would look like, we thought an aerospace-oriented program would make a lot of sense,” said Founders Commission President Nick Povalitis. “Essentially Diamonds is about spotlighting individuals and brands regardless of trade.”

Rockford City Council member Gabrielle Torina is on the commission’s board and says honorees like will back for more than a single event.

“They’re going to be able to engage with our schools, engage with our community and work with the business community as well,” Torina said.

Organizers say the series is not only designed to honor “Diamonds” like Andrews, it creates a platform to shine light on the Rockford region.

“It could be athletes, entertainers, musicians that have been born and raised here that may or may not be still living here but they’ve gone on to amazing careers,” Povalitis said. “So we want to create platforms for them to come back home, activate with and find ways to give back to their hometown.”

Tickets for the June 15 event are $125. The evening will be emceed by Nicole Briscoe, a Roscoe native who now works as an anchor for ESPN’s SportsCenter.

