Mexican Consulate holds resource fair in Rockford

services were available that otherwise might not be so easy to obtain
By Elisa Reamer
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Being Mexican myself and Latin Hispanic, we love attending this event to kind of help the community as well,” said Brenda Perez, student enrollment coordinator at Rock Valley College.

Perez knows for Hispanic residents, connecting with important resources can be difficult. That’s why she supports Chicago’s General Consulate of Mexico’s office when it visits the Rockford region.

“It makes it really accessible and really easy for everybody to get the necessary documents they need because sometimes the commute to Chicago is a really hard one,” Perez said.

A similar sentiment echoed around St. Bernadette Catholic Parish Friday as people filled tables seeking assistance for things like finances, basic physicals and vaccinations and English as a Second Language classes. Perez’s table also provided information on renewing green cards.

“What we issue here is Mexican passports, Mexican IDs and the border of registration card for the Mexican nationals,” said Consulate General of Mexico Chicago council Oscar Alva.

The event is basically a one-stop shop for people who can’t find the time or means to get to Chicago. It also helps residents with the transition from one country to another.

“So the feedback from the people is they feel very happy that Mexican government just that close to them.”

The event will be held until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rockford’s St. Bernadette Catholic Parish.

Chicago’s General Consulate of Mexico Chicago council travels throughout the state on a weekly basis delivering their services. Their next stop is in Central Illinois.

