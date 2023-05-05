IceHogs F Rocco Grimaldi added to Team USA roster ahead of IIHF Men’s World Championship

Grimaldi will be the third member in the Blackhawks organization to be on the team
It seemed like all hope was lost until Joey Anderson cuts the deficit in half for the Icehogs. His second of the playoffs goes over the goalie’s shoulder into the net to make it 2-1 in the 3rd period.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIFR) - After announcing their roster for the 2023 IIH Men’s World Championship Thursday, Team USA made another move by adding IceHogs forward Rocco Grimaldi to the roster.

Grimaldi came to Rockford before the trade deadline in March and averaged over a point per game as an IceHog.

This won’t be the first time Grimaldi has competed for the stars and stripes as the California native has four gold medals. Grimaldi won gold in the 2010 World U17 Hockey Challenge, the IIHF World Championships U18 in 2010 and 2011, and the 2013 World Junior Championships.

Blackhawks LW Anders Bjork and prospect G Drew Comesso will also be on Team USA for the tournament.

Elsewhere in the tournament, IceHogs F Lukas Reichel will not play for Germany at the World Championship citing an injury he got during game two against Iowa in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Reichel would go on to play in the three following games.

Team USA will play in one, pre-tournament game on Tuesday, May 9 against Germany in Munich. This year’s tournament will be held in Finland and Latvia. The United States will play seven round-robin matches in Group A with the top four teams moving on to the tournament quarterfinals. Team USA opens the tournament against co-host Finland on Friday, May 12.

