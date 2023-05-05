House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
Police: one dead after Mulford Road crash in Rockford
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford
Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
Travis Carroll says his wish came true after winning a roof giveaway and says it's because his...
Rockton man credits winning free roof to his guardian angel

Latest News

Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
Local realtor says less than 200 homes are for sale in the area.
Rockford Region housing inventory hits new low
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions