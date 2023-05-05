Davis Junction man sentenced in 2021 child sexual assault case

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County judge hands down prison time to a man nearly two years after he was arrested on child sexual assault charges.

Bryce Thomasson, 25, of Davis Junction, is sentenced to 12 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the assault happened in 2019 to a child younger than 13 years old at the time.

Thomasson was developed as a suspect in 2021 during an investigation by the Rochelle Police Department. Charges were later authorized by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show a history of sexual abuse charges against Thomasson including 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a child from 2014 and failure to register as a sex offender in 2019.

