$20K in damages estimated in Rockford apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - $20,000 in damages are estimated on Friday after an accidental fire broke out in a Rockford apartment complex, according to investigators.

Crews dispatched just after 4 a.m. on Friday to the seven-unit building on the 1500 block of 21st Avenue in Rockford after a tenant smelled smoke and called 9-1-1.

Everyone inside the building was able to safely evacuate.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to the rest of the building. All tenants were able to return to their apartments on Friday.

Investigators say the apartment was empty and under renovation, and the city has condemned the unit that caught fire.

