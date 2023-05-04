Traffic detoured after crash on Mulford Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near the 1900 block of N. Mulford Road on Thursday after a car crash.

The crash happened on Mulford between Guilford and Spring Creek roads. Both the north and southbound lanes on Mulford Road are closed at this time, according to a tweet sent by the police department around 5:45 p.m.

Traffic Accident: Please avoid the area of 1900 N Mulford Rd due to a serious traffic accident involving injuries. The north and south bound lanes of traffic are closed at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 4, 2023

No word yet on how many people are hurt, but police say the crash does involve injuries.

According to witnesses, rockford police are routing all traffic on Spring Creek through the nearby neighborhoods.

Limited details are available at this time but 23 News will update this article as information is confirmed.

