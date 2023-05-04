Sidewalk construction underway on IL 251 in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long construction project gets underway Thursday along IL 251 in Machesney Park.

Crews will reconstruct the sidewalks along the west side of the road over the next two months.

Those traveling southbound on IL 251 should expect delays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Shoreland Road and Peachtree Circle.

For more information and updates on the project visit the Village of Machesney Park Construction & Alerts webpage here.

