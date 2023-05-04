Sidewalk construction underway on IL 251 in Machesney Park

Road work
Road work(Source: Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long construction project gets underway Thursday along IL 251 in Machesney Park.

Crews will reconstruct the sidewalks along the west side of the road over the next two months.

Those traveling southbound on IL 251 should expect delays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Shoreland Road and Peachtree Circle.

For more information and updates on the project visit the Village of Machesney Park Construction & Alerts webpage here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Belvidere Township crash
Four people hurt in Boone County crash
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Michael Gaston, 67, of Forreston, is currently lodged in the Ogle County jail without bond.
Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse

Latest News

Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on...
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
Byron alum Chris French qualifies for 2023 PGA Championship
Byron alum Chris French qualifies for 2023 PGA Championship
On the job with an officer at the Winnebago County jail
Recruiting correctional officers to work at the Winnebago County jail
Jefferson High School military signing night
Jefferson students headed to the military honored at signing event