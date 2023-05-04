Rockton man credits winning free roof to his guardian angel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a tough couple of years, one Rockton family receives an unexpected gift that makes their lives a little bit better.

Travis Carroll entered a giveaway for a free roof in February at the 2023 Loves Park home show. He used to go with his wife but made the trip this year alone. She died in 2021 but Travis believes while she wasn’t there physically, her spirit tagged along.

“I haven’t had a win a long time,” Travis said. “It’s been pretty hard for me and the boys.”

Travis’s life is full of challenges. It started two years ago when his wife, Kristen, suddenly died. He stopped doing things he and his family loved to do, like visit the annual Rockford Home Show.

“I went to the home show because I needed a new roof, new windows, you know, I needed everything,” Travis said. “It’s been about a year since I’ve done anything since after my wife passed, whatever and it’s like OK I need to start waking up and doing some stuff around here.”

Travis stopped by the Bufalo Contracting table and entered a rood giveaway. A few weeks later, he got a once-in-a-lifetime call.

“I call him back up and I’m like what you got for me and he was like, ‘You won.’ and I was like ‘What?,’ ‘You won the roof.’ I’m like ‘No I didn’t!’” Travis said.

Travis is convinced his lucky streak is actually the power of his wife watching over him, making sure he does the home repairs she wanted him to complete years ago.

“I really believe it was her that was saying, ‘if you’re not going to do it, I’m going to do it, so.’ I just feel so blessed that this happened and it’s the right direction for me and the family,” Travis said.

Bufalo Contracting owner, Andy Bufalo, says his company started donating roofs 10 years ago but says this giveaway is special.

There’s nobody more deserving than this and we couldn’t be happier to give this free roof away and just be a little part of some of the good to what’s to come in the future,” Travis said. “I wish Travis and his family the best and I can’t wait to put a new roof on this house.”

Carroll encourages everyone to sign up for opportunities when they show up even if they think they’re fake because no one really knows what the outcome will be.

Bufalo says they usually start working on the roofs instantly after announcing the winner but because of the recent strong storms, construction is planned to start in a few weeks.

