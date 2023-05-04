Police: one dead after Mulford Road crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the cause of a two-car crash on Mulford Road in Rockford that killed one person and hurt another.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead Thursday evening and an 80-year-old man is listed in critical condition after their cars collided in the 1900 block of North Mulford Road in Rockford.

One of the drivers, a 43-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed as critical at this time. The crash is under investigation and details will be provided when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 5, 2023

Police have not released the names of the crash victims.

All lanes were shut down just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-car crash on the 1900 block of North Mulford Road in Rockford. (WIFR Newsroom)

All lanes on Mulford Road reopened to traffic around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after being blocked off for nearly four hours between Guilford and Spring Creek roads.

