Police: one dead after Mulford Road crash in Rockford

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
By Zoe Chipalla and Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating the cause of a two-car crash on Mulford Road in Rockford that killed one person and hurt another.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead Thursday evening and an 80-year-old man is listed in critical condition after their cars collided in the 1900 block of North Mulford Road in Rockford.

Police have not released the names of the crash victims.

All lanes were shut down just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-car crash on the 1900 block of...
All lanes were shut down just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-car crash on the 1900 block of North Mulford Road in Rockford.

All lanes on Mulford Road reopened to traffic around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after being blocked off for nearly four hours between Guilford and Spring Creek roads.

