One dead, one hospitalized after Rockford car crash, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old woman is dead Friday morning after a devastating car crash Thursday night in Rockford.

Rockford police say the woman died after being hospitalized with critical injuries. A second person hurt, an 80-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The names of the crash victims have not been released to the public at this time. Rockford police told 23 News at least two people were critically hurt Thursday in a car crash near the 1900 block of N. Mulford Road.

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez) (WIFR Newsroom)

The crash happened on Mulford between Guilford and Spring Creek roads. Both the north and southbound lanes on Mulford Road were blocked off around 5:45 p.m. for cleanup, reopening nearly four hours later.

