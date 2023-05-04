One dead, one hospitalized after Rockford car crash, police say

2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)
2-car crash on Mulford Rd (Credit: Terri Melendez)(WIFR Newsroom)
By Zoe Chipalla and Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old woman is dead Friday morning after a devastating car crash Thursday night in Rockford.

Rockford police say the woman died after being hospitalized with critical injuries. A second person hurt, an 80-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The names of the crash victims have not been released to the public at this time. Rockford police told 23 News at least two people were critically hurt Thursday in a car crash near the 1900 block of N. Mulford Road.

The crash happened on Mulford between Guilford and Spring Creek roads. Both the north and southbound lanes on Mulford Road were blocked off around 5:45 p.m. for cleanup, reopening nearly four hours later.

