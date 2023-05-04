MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield

Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, in Springfield, Ill. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Springfield Police Department.(National Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family searches for answers this week after their 16-year-old daughter goes missing.

Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

Family members are sharing Kalie’s photo via social media, hoping to find her and bring her safely home:

Kalie is described as a white female, 5′6″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Kalie can call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.

