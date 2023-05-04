MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family searches for answers this week after their 16-year-old daughter goes missing.

Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

Family members are sharing Kalie’s photo via social media, hoping to find her and bring her safely home:

Kalie is described as a white female, 5′6″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Kalie can call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.

