MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Springfield
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family searches for answers this week after their 16-year-old daughter goes missing.
Kalie Taylor was last seen on Monday, April 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.
Family members are sharing Kalie’s photo via social media, hoping to find her and bring her safely home:
Kalie is described as a white female, 5′6″ with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Kalie can call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.
