Midtown house fire ignites Thursday morning

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out in a house in the 700 block of 8th street in the Midtown District Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 3:30, and the scene remains active. People are encouraged to avoid the intersection of 8th Street and 6th Avenue for the next few hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Belvidere Township crash
Four people hurt in Boone County crash
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Michael Gaston, 67, of Forreston, is currently lodged in the Ogle County jail without bond.
Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse

Latest News

Rockford City Market kicks off the 2023 season Friday, May 19.
Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market
Above is one of the empty blocks in the jail
On the job with an officer at the Winnebago County jail
For the first time in the history of Rockford City Market, food trucks will be places under the...
Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 05/03/2023
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 05/03/2023