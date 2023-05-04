Midtown house fire ignites Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out in a house in the 700 block of 8th street in the Midtown District Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 3:30, and the scene remains active. People are encouraged to avoid the intersection of 8th Street and 6th Avenue for the next few hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

