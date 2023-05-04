Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
I-team
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Election Results
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
I-team
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
Daily Deals
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
May 4 birthdays
By
WIFR Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT
|
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -May 4 birthdays
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Four people hurt in Boone County crash
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse
Latest News
Jefferson students headed to the military honored at signing event
Midtown house fire ignites Thursday morning
Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market
On the job with an officer at the Winnebago County jail