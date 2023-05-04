Jefferson students headed to the military honored at signing event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special celebration was held Wednesday for 16 graduating seniors from Jefferson High School. The students are enlisting into various branches of the military after graduation.

“I think it’s really important to recognize them because we have a lot of kids going into athletics, and the kids who are going to athletics get their night to sign with the college they’re going to,” said the event organizer, biology teacher David Bardwell. “I wanted to make sure that the military kids had a chance to do the same thing.”

The celebration was held in the school’s auditorium, where friends, family and classmates all gathered to recognize the students joining the ranks.

Each graduate received a special red, white and blue tassel during the ceremony.

