Jefferson students headed to the military honored at signing event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special celebration was held Wednesday for 16 graduating seniors from Jefferson High School. The students are enlisting into various branches of the military after graduation.

“I think it’s really important to recognize them because we have a lot of kids going into athletics, and the kids who are going to athletics get their night to sign with the college they’re going to,” said the event organizer, biology teacher David Bardwell. “I wanted to make sure that the military kids had a chance to do the same thing.”

The celebration was held in the school’s auditorium, where friends, family and classmates all gathered to recognize the students joining the ranks.

Each graduate received a special red, white and blue tassel during the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Four Rockford women face charges after fight at school bus stop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Belvidere Township crash
Four people hurt in Boone County crash
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Michael Gaston, 67, of Forreston, is currently lodged in the Ogle County jail without bond.
Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse

Latest News

8th Street fire
Midtown house fire ignites Thursday morning
Rockford City Market kicks off the 2023 season Friday, May 19.
Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market
Above is one of the empty blocks in the jail
On the job with an officer at the Winnebago County jail
For the first time in the history of Rockford City Market, food trucks will be places under the...
Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market