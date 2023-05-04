Byron alum Chris French qualifies for 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. May 15-21
Byron alum Chris French qualifies for 2023 PGA Championship
Byron alum Chris French qualifies for 2023 PGA Championship(PGA of America)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (WIFR) - After a top-20 finish at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, stateline native Chris French has qualified for the 2023 PGA Championship later this month. After shooting a 70-75-73 over the first three days of competition, French closed strong with a four-under 68 in the final round to secure his spot in Rochester.

“I got off to a good start in round one but made some mental mistakes in round two which put me in a tough spot,” French said. “Heading into the final round, I just wanted to get some momentum early and try to get into red figures. I rolled a few nice putts and took some chances on the par fives. I just tried to stay patient and take what the round gave me.”

French has deep ties throughout the Rockford area. After playing golf at Byron High School and earning all-state honors his senior year, French went on to play at Rock Valley College. The 32-year-old is currently a member of the Aldeen Golf Club and turned professional in 2014.

“It means the world to me to have qualified for the PGA Championship,” French said. “I’ve put my life into this game like all PGA Professionals do. I take a ton of pride in the amount of work I put into my game, and the sacrifices I make to do so.”

