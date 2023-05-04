$130K in damages estimated after garage fire spreads in Midtown Rockford

Crews on scene captured this photo early Thursday morning of the 8th Street fire.
Crews on scene captured this photo early Thursday morning of the 8th Street fire.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clean-up is underway Thursday morning after a detached garage fire in Rockford’s midtown district causes heavy damage to neighboring apartments.

First responders dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 8th Street in Rockford to find the garage with a vehicle parked inside fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a three-family apartment building south of the garage that was unoccupied and under renovation. Flames also spread to a two-family home on the north side which was occupied.

No one was hurt during the fire, but the Red Cross is helping six children and four adults find housing after the two-family building to the north incurred roughly $30,000 worth of damage.

Crews worked the scene from the second floor of the three-family building to the south but were unable to salvage the property. A demolition crew took down the building estimated at $70,000.

Authorities say the garage and vehicle that caught fire are a total loss estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

