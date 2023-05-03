Temperatures on the rise as storms peek around the corner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have stayed on the side of picture perfect throughout today with temperatures consistent in the 60s, minimal winds and gorgeous blue skies shining through. You know what this month is famous for though, May showers of course.

We could start to see this great weather move it’s way out of our region though as some storms roll right on through. The remainder of Wednesday night will cool down into the 40s, but remain dry and somewhat clear with minimal clouds. Great time to throw on a jacket and maybe have a little bonfire as well.

Thursday will be another picture perfect day for stateline residents as we not only get warmer, and we will have beautiful blue skies with the sun shining down on us. Winds will remain on the calmer side not adding any cool air to our warm day.

Thursday night will build up in cloud coverage a little bit as we move overnight into Friday where the clouds will remain.

Friday will be a warmer yet cloudier day with some potential rain showers as well. However, this will be very light and could likely not even hit us at all. We will make sure to track the potential rainfall as it grows nearer. Otherwise, it is set to be a beautiful day.

Saturday will be another sunny day with temperatures remaining in the 70s and only a couple clouds in the sky. Not enough to take away that war sunshine though. As we get more into Saturday night, rain chances become even more likely. The rain will fall on the heavier side and will continue overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be a fairly rainy day for us stateliners, we could even see some storm activity in the area. This storm activity will continue throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday. Sunday is set to be our hottest day of May so far though with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.