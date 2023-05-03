Sunshine returns Wednesday, but cool temperatures persist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve been stuck in a rather cool rut now going on nearly two weeks.

Tuesday’s high temperature of 60° marks the 12th straight day to have cooler than normal temperatures in the Stateline. You’d have to go all the way back to April 20 to find a day during which the mercury reached 70°.

The streak of cooler than normal temperatures will almost certainly reach 13 on Wednesday, but there’s some good news to be found. Sunshine is expected to be back in the fold from start to finish, helping to somewhat offset the influences of the chilly northwesterly breeze that’s been blowing for the past several days. High temperatures are likely to reach the lower 60s when all is said and done.

Thursday is the one we’ll mark down as being the one where our fortunes change. Sunshine will be back with us once again, but the main difference is to be a wind shift. A southerly or southwesterly breeze will be blowing, allowing temperatures to rise all the way into the lower 70s.

That’s to be the first of several days in the 70s, locally. Despite there being more cloudiness in place Friday, southwesterly winds are to blow with more gusto, allowing temperatures to reach the lower to middle 70s. A word of caution, though. A few showers aren’t to be ruled out Friday afternoon or evening.

Mild conditions are expected to remain through the weekend and extending well into next week. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center calls for warmer than normal temperatures to persist through at least May 16.

