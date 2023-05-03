South Beloit native, former Rockford Hockey Club member Cole Tuminaro drafted by USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers

Tuminaro was a second-round pick in the league’s Phase I draft
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 3, 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WIFR) - As the accolades continue to rack up for South Beloit’s Cole Tuminaro, the 16-year-old is beginning to lay out the foundation for his hockey career. On Tuesday, Tuminaro was selected 21st overall by the Sioux City Musketeers as a defenseman in the 2023 United States Hockey League Phase I draft.

The USHL is an amateur hockey league comprised of 16 teams across the Midwest with players ages ranging from ages 16 to 21. Phase I of the draft only consists of players on U17 teams (2007 birth years) who are viewed as prospects. Meanwhile, Phase II is open for all eligible ages and payers are viewed as contributors for the upcoming season.

Tuminaro helped lead the Rockford Hockey Club’s Peewee AA team to an Illinois State Championship in 2020. The stateline native is currently on the Oakland Junior Grizzlies U15 team.

39 Musketeers have gone on to play in the NHL. On the coach’s side, Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol got his start as Sioux City’s head coach from 1996-2000.

“Not only is he a physical force on the ice but he’s a young man that has tons of grit, a fantastic teammate,” Musketeers director of scouting Sean Clark said.

“He’s the kind of guy that shuts down the right side of the ice when he’s out there. He’s the guy that creates space for others on the ice with him. He basically shuts down the other team’s top line,” Clark added.

