Randle El gets 2 life sentences in double homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed two women in a 2020 shooting will serve back-to-back life sentences. Marcus Randle El returned to a Rock Co. courtroom Wednesday morning where a judge handed down a life sentence for each homicide with the opportunity for extended release after thirty years.

That means Randle El, 36, could be eligible to get out of prison after 60 years because, even if he were to be granted extended supervision after 30 years for the first life sentence, he would still have to serve the second one. Only if he were granted extended release for that sentence could he be released.

Randle El was accused of killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. A jury convicted him in January on two counts of first-degree homicide, party to a crime, as well as two other weapons-related charges.

During the hearing, the victim’s loved ones were given the chance to speak or make a statement before Judge Barbara McCrory handed down her sentence. In all, five family members took the opportunity to speak Wednesday, while statements from the victims’ daughters were read aloud. Randle El’s family urged McCrory to show mercy and offer the defendant the opportunity for extended supervision.

Seairaha Winchester, far left, and Brittany McAdory, right. (Source: Briana Neeley, Khaliyah Smith and Jay Holbrook) (NBC15)

Prosecutors alleged Winchester owed money to Randle El and was in fear for her life. On Feb. 10, 2020, Winchester and McAdory were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself into Chicago police five days later. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two firearms counts in addition to the homicide allegations, later that month.

Randle El spent three years in Madison, playing for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007. He started his career at UW as a rushing quarterback, tallying 29 yards over 11 attempts. He switched to wide receiver the next season, playing in 15 games over that stretch. In that time, he caught two passes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.