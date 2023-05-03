Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Forreston man faces multiple counts of criminal sexual assault after a months-long investigation.
Michael Gaston, 67, of Forreston, was arrested Tuesday after a report was made in February 2023 about sex abuse involving a minor.
Over the course of the investigation, Gaston was developed as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gaston was booked at the Ogle County jail and later released.
