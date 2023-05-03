On the job with an officer at the Winnebago County jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County has the second-largest county jail in the state of Illinois, and with a jail of that size, correctional officers are always a need.

In the past, notorious criminals like John Wayne Gacy have made the County’s jail their home. The jail houses around 750-800 people on average, with enough space for 1300 if needed. T

he men and women that work in corrections are with inmates for the entire shift. They take them to hearings or medical appointments, make sure they get fed and stay clean, and provide general counseling.

“Some people that are incarcerated, they made a mistake and we understand that. They are there to stand trial for their mistake and we’re not there to judge them. We’re just there to maintain safety and security of the facility. And at the end, we just wanna go home at the end of the day also,” said Rob Lukowski, correction operations captain at the Winnebago County jail.

On May 4, 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, declaring the first full week in May to be National Correctional Officers Week. Reagan saw the job as both demanding and complex and thought those workers should be honored. That week will run from May 7-13.

Since Winnebago County’s jail is so big, new correctional officers are constantly being hired.

“If staffing slips at times we’ll have to lockdown those housing units to be able to pull and direct staffing resources elsewhere. And then the inmates are essentially just in their cells and that’s not ideal,” said Jared Smith, an 18 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.

Some view corrections as a stepping stone, others a long term career. Smith says whatever path you take, you can find joy in it.

“Do you want to be better at interpersonal communication? Do you wanna be better on the firing range? Do you wanna be better at defensive tactics? Whatever that is, lets get you where you wanna be,” he said.

There are plenty of opportunities within the department that officers can train in, like learning how to be part of a K9 Unit.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.