Judge Joseph McGraw to retire from 17th judicial circuit

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Judge Joseph G. McGraw announces his retirement on Wednesday from the 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

Elected as a circuit judge in November 2002, his last day will be July 5, 2023.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 17th Circuit and the State of Illinois as a Circuit Judge for twenty-one and a half years,” said Judge McGraw. “My consuming passion has always been to render justice, individualized justice, one case at a time.”

He is known for presiding in specialized gun offense felony cases in Winnebago County and oversees PATH Court, a multidisciplinary court response to human trafficking.

“Judge McGraw served with distinction as a leader, mentor and educator in the 17th Circuit and State of Illinois court system. His abundant wisdom, keen insights and dynamic personality will be deeply missed. I am grateful to call Judge McGraw my friend and colleague,” John S. Lowry, chief judge of the 17th judicial circuit, said.

Judge McGraw has a bachelors from the University of Illinois and a juris doctorate from Northern Illinois University. He is a former adjunct instructor at Rockford University and Judson University and has served as the presiding judge of the criminal division since 2004.

“Although this chapter is concluding, I look forward to serving in a new way in the future, as God directs,” Judge McGraw said.

