Four injured in Boone County crash

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Tuesday evening.

Two cars collided at Spring Creek and Shaw Roads in Belvidere Township. Boone County first responders say three ambulances took four injured people to nearby hospitals. There’s no word yet on the severity of those injuries.

First responders from North Boone District 3, Belvidere, Capron and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were all at the scene helping out.

