Food truck area, traffic highlight 2023 changes at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market visitors will notice some changes to the event when the festivities begin Friday, May 19.

“All the areas around State Street, Madison Street–those will all be flowing freely with traffic this year,” said Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott.

That means for the first time since 2020, drivers will be able to get from one side of the Rock River to the other via East State Street on Fridays without having to circumvent the market. McDermott believes while that traffic flows, pre-COVID crowds will again make their way to the weekly downtown event.

“We have a lot of new vendors that are starting out, new food trucks, [and] lot of new vendors doing a lot of unique things,” she said. “We are really excited to get started this year.”

And for the first time in the history of City Market, there will be food trucks under the Jefferson Street Bridge, which actually extends the market grounds by about a block to the north.

“It’s actually painted really nicely by Lisa Frost, and we are looking at adding some lighting there,” McDermott said. “It will be a really great area to use now this summer.”

While opening East State Street to traffic is good news for downtown businesses, some market goers aren’t so sure about the decision. They say with the street open, pedestrians will need to be extra careful.

“Some cars speed,” said Daisy Nunez. “So I think it would be better for the road to be closed for the safety of the kids.”

The market drew 92,000 visitors in 2022, about 2,000 more than 2021′s total. The event set a record in 2019 with an attendance of 111,000. Rockford City Market runs from May 10 to Sept. 29.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.