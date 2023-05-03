Farmers market back for the season at Edgebrook
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sign of the season: the Edgebrook Farmers Market returns Wednesday.
The market is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Dozens of vendors will be in attendance, selling produce, flowers and more. Some vendors are accepting pre-orders on their websites or social media pages.
The farmers market will run through October 25, and a full list of vendors is available here.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.