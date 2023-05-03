Farmers market back for the season at Edgebrook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sign of the season: the Edgebrook Farmers Market returns Wednesday.

The market is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Dozens of vendors will be in attendance, selling produce, flowers and more. Some vendors are accepting pre-orders on their websites or social media pages.

The farmers market will run through October 25, and a full list of vendors is available here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.