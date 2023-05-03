Dekalb native, NIU receiver Cole Tucker picked fourth overall by Calgary in 2023 Canadian Football League draft

TORONTO (WIFR) - Just days after the NFL Draft, the Canadian Football League held its draft Tuesday night, and with the fourth overall pick, the Calgary Stampeders selected NIU receiver and Dekalb native Cole Tucker. The former Barb was the first receiver taken in this year’s CFL Draft.

Tucker spent the past five seasons as a mainstay for the Huskies’ receiving corps racking up 155 career catches and 2,030 receiving yards. The draft pick comes after Tucker was invited to the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp after last weekend’s NFL Draft.

The former Husky has ties to Canada as Cole’s mom, Cindy Tucker (née Hemstad), was born and raised in Brandon, Manitoba. Cindy would come to NIU as a gymnast and was a part of the 1991 gymnastics team which would be inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. On the other side of the family, Cole’s dad Brett Tucker was a four-year letter winner as an NIU defensive back.

