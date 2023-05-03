Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Indianapolis in allegedly stolen car

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car...
An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.(IMPD)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.

The Indianapolis Police Department is searching for 7-month-old Jackson Shugars, who is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stolen with the baby inside. That vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings. She is believed to be driving the allegedly stolen Taurus.

The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We...
The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.(IMPD)

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man faces murder charge in Wedel Avenue shooting
Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Motorcyclist identified after fatal Belvidere crash
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford
Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than...
Legendary local artist Tom Heflin dies
Staff believes vandalism at Greenwood cemetery happened between April 25 and May 1.
Rockford police investigate vandalism at Greenwood Cemetery

Latest News

Photo of Rockford Public Schools board meeting.
Rockford Public School implements training program to improve elementary schools academic performance
Photo of Lewis Lemon.
RPS to adapt Safe and Civil training program
FILE - Peter Milatz was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of apprentice...
Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans