4 Rockford women face felony charges after fight at school bus stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three women are in custody on Wednesday after a physical fight at a school bus stop.

Police dispatched around 8 a.m. to the Rockford Ridge Apartments on W. State Street for a report of a fight involving four adults: Shatay Barney, 29; Andriana Carothers, 26; Ashlee Morris, 26 and Lanora Fields, 28, all of Rockford.

On the scene, police learned that the fight started as a verbal altercation between the women while they were dropping their kids off at the bus stop, which then escalated into a physical fight.

One of the women is accused of stabbing another, causing serious injuries and medical treatment.

Barney faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, and all four women face felony mob action charges.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.