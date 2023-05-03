4 Rockford women face felony charges after fight at school bus stop

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three women are in custody on Wednesday after a physical fight at a school bus stop.

Police dispatched around 8 a.m. to the Rockford Ridge Apartments on W. State Street for a report of a fight involving four adults: Shatay Barney, 29; Andriana Carothers, 26; Ashlee Morris, 26 and Lanora Fields, 28, all of Rockford.

On the scene, police learned that the fight started as a verbal altercation between the women while they were dropping their kids off at the bus stop, which then escalated into a physical fight.

One of the women is accused of stabbing another, causing serious injuries and medical treatment.

Barney faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, and all four women face felony mob action charges.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Rockford man faces murder charge in Wedel Avenue shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Rockford
Staff believes vandalism at Greenwood cemetery happened between April 25 and May 1.
Rockford police investigate vandalism at Greenwood Cemetery
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford

Latest News

Michael Gaston, 67, of Forreston, is currently lodged in the Ogle County jail without bond.
Ogle County man faces six counts of sex abuse
Jury finds defendants gulity in ‘ComEd 4′ federal bribery trial
All defendants guilty across the board in ‘ComEd 4′ federal bribery trial
Photo Courtesy: GoRockford.com
Farmers market back for the season at Edgebrook
Belvidere Township crash
4 people hurt in Boone County crash