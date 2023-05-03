4 people hurt in Boone County crash

Belvidere Township crash
Belvidere Township crash(Boone County Fire Protection District 2)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County on Tuesday evening.

Two cars collided at Spring Creek and Shaw roads in Belvidere.

First responders say three ambulances took four injured people to nearby hospitals. There’s no word yet on the severity of those injuries.

First responders from North Boone District 3, Belvidere, Capron and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were all at the scene helping out.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Rockford man faces murder charge in Wedel Avenue shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Rockford
Staff believes vandalism at Greenwood cemetery happened between April 25 and May 1.
Rockford police investigate vandalism at Greenwood Cemetery
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford

Latest News

Jury finds defendants gulity in ‘ComEd 4′ federal bribery trial
All defendants guilty across the board in ‘ComEd 4′ federal bribery trial
Photo Courtesy: GoRockford.com
Farmers market back for the season at Edgebrook
Photo of Rockford Public Schools board meeting.
RPS implements program for low performing elementary schools
Photo of Lewis Lemon.
RPS to adapt Safe and Civil training program