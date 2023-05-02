Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury after she was stabbed Tuesday morning on Rockford’s west side.

According to the Rockford Police Department, it happened in the 3500 block of Elm Street.

At this time, police have not released whether a suspect is in custody.

Adult female was stabbed this morning after an altercation in the 3500 block of Elm Street. She is being treated at a local hospital for her life-threatening injury. Please check back here for updates. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 2, 2023

