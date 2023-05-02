Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm

LITCHFIELD. (WMTV) – One of the six people killed Monday in an Illinois crash that happened during a dust storm south of Springfield was identified as a Wisconsin woman.

According to an update from the Illinois State Patrol, Shirley Harper died as a result of the wreck, which involved 72 vehicles. The 88-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin, woman is currently the only person who died in the massive pileup, which included both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, whose identity has been confirmed.

Investigators suspect they have determined who three of the other victims are, and they have contacted family members to confirm their identities, the ISP reported during a Tuesday morning news conference. Troopers are still working to find the names of the other two individuals and have asked for the public’s help identifying them.

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust

Thirty-seven people were injured in the wreck, some of whom are fighting for their lives, ISP stated Monday night. The agency indicated those who were hurt ranged in age from two to 80 years old, with some suffering minor injuries and others listed as life-threatening.

The wreck shut down a seventeen-mile stretch of I-55 south of the Illinois capital. The first crash happened around 11 a.m. Investigators believe the first one happened in the northbound lanes and it was soon followed by dozens more in both directions.

The state patrol blamed the wrecks on excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway and leading to zero visibility. ISP cautioned its details are preliminary and its investigation is ongoing. One of the unidentified victims was found inside Blue Chrysler 300, the other was found in a Hyundai.

Interstate 55 was shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing dust that has limited visibility. (Fikret Huskic)

