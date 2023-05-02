UW Health encourages patients to wear masks, again

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after COVID-19 crippled families and businesses around the world, health clinics in our area make a big change.

UW Health’s Chief Medical Officer for Northern Illinois, Dr. James Cole, says the decision to transition to a mask recommendation rather than a requirement at some locations is because of the lower rate of transmission. In May of 2020, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois peaked at more than 2500. Fast forward three years, and daily case totals only hover around the double digits.

However, these rules will vary by location. In some wards, like UW Health’s Cancer Center, the Adult Intensive Care Unit, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, masks will still be a must.

“Chemotherapy decreases the number of functioning white cells, decreases the immunity in general, that’s why patients in the cancer ward, patients in the cancer center in general, will be at the greatest risk,” Cole said.

Cole says employee illness rates at UW Health’s locations are down significantly since his staff started wearing masks on a regular basis.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man faces murder charge in Wedel Avenue shooting
Bige Raymond Baker III, 21, of Garden Prairie, died just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Motorcyclist identified after fatal Belvidere crash
Woman shot on southwest side of Rockford
Tom Heflin (seen here during interview with Northwest Quarterly magazine. ) spent more than...
Legendary local artist Tom Heflin dies
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Keith Country Day School unveils newly donated sign
Keith Country Day School unveils newly donated sign
Art therapy is defined as a distinct discipline that incorporates creative methods of...
Rockford counseling firm finds success with art therapy
They are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses - including ComEd - in which...
All defendants guilty across the board in ‘ComEd 4′ federal bribery trial
These rules will vary by location.
UW Health locations in Northern Illinois switch from ‘requiring’ masking to ‘encouraging’ it