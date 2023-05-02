UW Health encourages patients to wear masks, again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after COVID-19 crippled families and businesses around the world, health clinics in our area make a big change.

UW Health’s Chief Medical Officer for Northern Illinois, Dr. James Cole, says the decision to transition to a mask recommendation rather than a requirement at some locations is because of the lower rate of transmission. In May of 2020, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois peaked at more than 2500. Fast forward three years, and daily case totals only hover around the double digits.

However, these rules will vary by location. In some wards, like UW Health’s Cancer Center, the Adult Intensive Care Unit, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, masks will still be a must.

“Chemotherapy decreases the number of functioning white cells, decreases the immunity in general, that’s why patients in the cancer ward, patients in the cancer center in general, will be at the greatest risk,” Cole said.

Cole says employee illness rates at UW Health’s locations are down significantly since his staff started wearing masks on a regular basis.

